Simiyu Nane-nane show preps in top gear

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simiyu Region and Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) said on Wednesday July 18 that preparations for the annual agricultural, livestock and fisheries fair, commonly known as Nane Nane are 75 per cent complete.

The one-week exhibition will be held at Nyakabindi grounds in Bariadi Town.

This will be the first time for the event to be held in Simiyu in particular and the Eastern Lake in general.

More than 250 local exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the fair that will bring together mostly stakeholders of fisheries and livestock technologies.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will grace the event on August 3, according to the Simiyu regional administrative secretary Jumanne Sagini. “We call upon local and foreign exhibitors to attend the fair as there are number of interesting things like animals parades whereby visitors can learn how to choose better cattle for meat or milk,” he said.

He added that farmers would get the technologies to boost their agriculture for the development of the industrial economy.

Furthermore, also visitors who want to engage in agriculture will get an opportunity to learn modern agriculture because number of expertise will be at ground provide education.