Singapore likely to host Trump-Kim meeting

Seoul. US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are likely to meet in Singapore next month, reports said Monday, as anticipation builds for unprecedented talks between the mercurial leaders. Trump said at the weekend that the two sides had settled on a date and location for the summit -- the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader -- without providing details. “We’ll be announcing it soon,” Trump told reporters. The landmark summit will take place in “mid-June”, South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo daily reported Monday. (AFP)