Singida eclipses blood donation target

By By Gasper Andrew @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

A Safe Blood Unit, in cooperation with district councils and the municipal authority in Singida Region, has collected 720 bottles of blood in four days from September 25 to 29, surpassing the target of the actual requirement.

According to a Singida Safe Blood Coordinator, Mr Oscar Msenga, the 720 bottles of blood is equivalent to 140 per cent of the actual requirement.

They demand for blood stood at 450 bottles per month for all the seven councils of the region.

Mr Msenga disclosed this over the weekend when speaking to reporters on the status of the Singida blood bank, detailing that the sustainable blood collection exercise through the councils had been directed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Health, Community Development, the Elderly and Children.

He clarified that during the four-day period, Iramba District collected 120 bottles of blood; Mkalama (100), Singida Rural (100), Singida Municipality (200), Manyoni (110) and Itigi (110). The coordinator also used that opportunity to congratulate a Muslim community, Shia Ithna-Asheri, in the region after their 40 followers decided to donate blood besides offering donation of various items to patients at the Singida Regional Hospital. “I would like to call upon religious denominations and various organisations to emulate the good example of the Shia community that had the heart of donating blood. For now, here in the region we have enough blood bank. However, this achievement should not make us complacent, but it should inspire us to keep on donating blood,” insisted the coordinator.

For his part, the Sheikh of the Shia Ithna-Asheri community in the region, Mr Abdulkarimu Nkusui, said it was their custom to commemorate the day of the killing of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammed (S.W) in the town of Karbalaa in Iraq by visiting patients admitted at the regional hospital.