Sirro swears in new Zanzibar police chief

By Mosenda Jacob @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has sworn in Mr Mohamed Hassan Haji as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Zanzibar.

Mr Mohamed was sworn in on Monday, February 12, as the new Zanzibar police boss at an event, which took place at the police headquarters.

The IGP presided the event on behalf of President John Magufuli, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Defence and Armed Forces.

Last week, President Magufuli promoted Mr Haji to be the CP from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to press statement released by the State House and signed by the presidential communication director, Mr Gerson Msigwa, CP Haji replaces Mr Hamad Omar Makame who has retired.

Speaking at the event, IGP Sirro congratulated the new CP and reminded him of a huge task he faces to maintain security in Zanzibar.

"There are many claims that we are slow in investigation and our colleagues are corrupt. We need to instill discipline and ensure officers failing to abide by the rules and regulations are taken to task accordingly,” he said.

The IGP said they were tasked to fight corruption and curb drug trafficking with the new zeal, hinting that Mr Haji may succeed him if performs his duties in accordance with the principles governing the police force.

For his part, leader’s secretary at the Ethics Secretariat of Public Service, Mr John Kaole stressed on the need for the police officers to abide by codes of ethics and that discipline should be a top priority.

Mr Haji thanked President Magufuli for trust he extended to him and the IGP for officiating his swearing in, promising that he will discharge his duties according to the rules, regulations, laws and principles.