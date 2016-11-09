Sitta’s burial plan now made public

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of former National Assembly Speaker Samuel Sitta will be flown in to the country tomorrow from Germany.

The body will be kept at the late politician’s Masaki residence for the night before being taken to the Karimjee grounds in the city on Friday morning for a public send-off. Briefing journalists about the burial arrangements, family spokesman Gerald Mongella said later in the day on Friday the body would be airlifted to Dodoma to give Members of Parliament an opportunity to pay their last respects to him.

“More information will be provided in due course but as per current arrangements, Mzee Sitta will be laid to rest in Urambo on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

Mr Sitta who had been in a poor state of health for several months this year passed away on Sunday night at the Technical University of Munich Hospital in Germany where he had gone for treatment for prostate cancer.

In his 50 years of public service he served the nation in several capacities. He was the MP for Urambo between 1975 and 1995. He held several ministerial posts during his long political career. From 2005 to 2010 he was the Speaker of the National Assembly and later in 2014 he served as the the Constituent Assembly chair.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Job Ndugai yesterday assured MPs that they will have a chance to pay their last respects to Samuel Sitta in Dodoma before the end of their meeting on Friday.

Mr Ndugai told the MPs yesterday morning that the official burial timetable is yet to be released but already officials from his office in Dar es Salaam were working alongside government officials on all the necessary arrangements. “The National Assembly is coordinating the preparations today (yesterday). The journey to transport the body from Germany will begin, and Parliament is covering for that, as we financed his medical bills in India, the UK and finally Germany.”