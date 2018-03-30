Six Z’bar MP’s cheat death in a road accident

By Juma Mtanda @TheCitizenTZ jmtanda@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Six representatives of Zanzibar’s House of Representatives cheated death last night around 20pm after the vehicle in which they were travelling had an accident along the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam Highway in the area of Bwawani in Morogoro Region.

They were coming from Dodoma and heading to Dar es Salaam. They were rushed to Morogoro Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Those involved in the accident included, Haji Amir Kimbe (49), the Makunduchi Rep; Hamis Ally (54), (Mkwajuni); Bagwanji May (Twaka); Makame Mashaka (46), (Kijini); , Juma Athman Hija (Tumbatu) and Masudi Ally Hamis (Makunduchi).

The hospital’s Medical-Officer-in-Charge, Dr Rita Lyamuya, said the casualties were received at 21pm and provided with initial treatment.

"Yesterday, we received six injured persons, who sustained injuries on different parts of their bodies, but one of them had to be hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and his condition was improving. And today morning we have referred them to Muhimbili National Hospital for further medical attention," said Dr Lyamuya.

Dr Lyamuya added that the Makunduchi Representative, Haji Amiri Kimbe was the one who seriously injured while his counterpart, Bagwanji May, being left with severe pain.