Six children hospitalised after Eid stampede

By Rajabu Athumani, @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Handeni. Seven children, who were injured in a stampede at Hill Town Hotel during Eid celebrations yesterday, were rushed to Handeni District Hospital, where six were admitted.

Chief Medical officer at the hospital, Dr Credianus Mgimba, said the seven children were brought at the health facility after the stampede and one of them was allowed to go home after treatment.

He said one of the admitted children is in bad condition.

Dr Mgimba named the children who were brought at the hospital as Mwanahawa Ali, 11, Mudrick Mfundo, 9, Sedenga Mussa, 8, Hatibu Hossein, 11, Rashid Juma, 12, Mwanakombo Ali, 10, and Ibrahimu Mohamed, 10, who was treated and discharged.

The Tanga regional Police Commander, Mr Benedict Wakulyamba, said the stampede was caused by a security guard who threatened to slap the children who were having fun inside the hall.

One of the children, Rashid Juma, said they started to rush after the security guard threatened to beat them with a stick if they don’t get out of the hall immediately.

For his part, Handeni District Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the District peace and security Committee, Mr Godwin Gondwe, wondered who had allowed the hotel proprietor to operate disco for the children inside a hall.

“I remembers I issued a directive that disco for children should be conducted in open spaces and not inside halls,” he said.