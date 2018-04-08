Six people reported to have disappeared mysteriously in Z’bar

By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Six people are reported to have disappeared mysteriously on Thursday night in Mitambuuni, Mtambwe Village in Pemba North.

Those, who are reported to have disappeared are Thuwein Nassor (30), Khamis AbdallaMatar (25), Juma Kombo (17),Said Shanani (16), Khalid Khamis (30) and Abdalla Khamis(19).

One of the relatives of the missing people Nassor Hemed, said while they were asleep they suddenly heard the sound of a car with armed men in it. He said the armed men broke into their houses and abducted the six.

“They came here and took our relatives away and until now we don’t know where they have taken them. We have already reported the matter to the police,’’ he said.

Another witness, Sleiman Nassir Hemed, said he saw the men, but he could not identify them because he was gripped with fear as he had to hide to save his life.

Pemba North Regional Police Commander Haji Khamis Haji said police confirmed that the missing persons reports were filed and that investigations to find them have started.

For his part, the chairman of the region’s security and defense committee, who is also Pemba North Regional Commissioner Omar Khamis Othmani said he is concerned by the reported abductions.

He says he has ordered the police to thoroughly investigate the matter so that the culprits could be identified.