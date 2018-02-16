Slaa: I’ll pursue economic diplomacy

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTz emsuya@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The new Tanzanian ambassador to Sweden, Dr Willibrod Slaa, has pledged to pursue economic diplomacy.

Dr Slaa, formerly secretary general of the main opposition Chadema, was speaking after he was sworn in by President John Magufuli at the State House on Friday, February 16.

“I have always been supporting economic diplomacy. I won’t let you down,” said Dr Slaa told President Magufuli.

Mr Muhidin Mboweto also took the oath as the Tanzanian high commissioner to Nigeria.

Mr Mboweto promised to work hard.