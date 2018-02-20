By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Police in Dar es Salaam have summoned Chadema’s top brass for questioning in connection with Friday’s demonstrations.

It was during the demonstrations that police shot dead a 22-year National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Ms Akwilina Akwiline in a stray bullet as they (the police) sought to break up the rally.

Her killing has now become the talk of the town, with people across various social leanings condemning the brutal killing of an innocent girl who was not among those who were demonstrating.

A statement from Chadema’s director of protocol, communications and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema said on Monday that the head of investigations for the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone had ordered seven top officials for the opposition party to report to his office for questioning.

The list of those, who were required to report for questioning by 17:00 hours on Monday, include the Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, secretary general, Dr Vincent Mashinji and the party’s deputy secretary general for Tanzania Mainland, Mr John Mnyika.

The list also include Chadema’s deputy secretary general for Tanzania Zanzibar, Mr Salum Mwalimu, the party’s national women’s wing chairperson, Ms Halima Mdee, chairman for Chadema’s Serengeti Zone, Mr John Heche and the treasurer for the women’s wing, Ms Esther Matiko.