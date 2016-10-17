Smuggling in border areas reported to be on high rise

By Diana Saria @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The government says it is deeply concerned by the rising cases of smuggling of contraband goods across the Tanzania-Kenya border where about 360 illegal (panya) routes have been identified.

The deputy minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, said during a recent visit here that the crime posed a threat to the country’s economy and security, adding that most of the goods being transacted are not taxed.

He said illegal activities around the long porous border between the two countries was not the responsibility of the government alone but should involve local people living there.

Mr Masauni added although co-operation by border communities was welcomed, it should not be at the expense of promoting illegal trade which deprived the government of the badly needed revenues.

The Rombo District Commissioner, Ms Agnes Hokororo, told the deputy minister that out of the 65 markings on the 100 kilometre long border between the district and Kenya had been dismantled, making it difficult for the authorities to know the exact borderline.

She cited the border marks near the Rongai forest on the northern slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro, saying at least 20 concrete slabs marking the border will have to be fixed, to replace the ones that had been pulled down.