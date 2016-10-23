Social services suffer as effects of govt debt plan bite

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Economists have voiced a mixed response to the government’s decision to spend around three quarters of its monthly revenue collection to service the national debt.

Concerns have been raised in particular over the “straining” debt repayment plan’s impact on the provision of social services and implementation of major development projects.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan sparked the alarm early last week after she revealed the government was spending Sh900 billion out of its monthly Sh1.3 trillion revenue collection to service the national debt.

That is equivalent to nearly 70 per cent of monthly revenue from the Treasury going into paying debts at a time the government has rolled out an ambition economic growth plan to be spearheaded by the multi-trillion shilling industry revival plan.

But already, signs of strain in the provision of social services are evident with reported shortage of drugs in public hospitals. And last week, the government caused panic among students amid reports that a significant number might miss out on state education financing.

The government is set to borrow Sh7.5 trillion during the current financial year, leaving the national debt at a high of Sh33.5 trillion, up from Sh26.04 trillion recorded a year ago.

A number of experts this week said they did not fully understand why the government had chosen to borrow more at a time it was already spending so much to service its huge debt.

Some responses were positive, noting the fact that “government borrowing is not always detrimental to the economy”, while others still stressed a “huge national debt can seriously slow down economic growth”.

Prof Honest Ngowi, an economist at Mzumbe University, said servicing the growing public debt would be a severe burden on the economy. “Large expenditure on debt servicing implies fewer resources (will be made available) for developmental expenditure,” said Prof Ngowi. He noted that the decision was going to have an adverse effect on long term economic development. When tabling the 2016/17 Budget, Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango revealed that the government would spend Sh8 trillion, equivalent to 44 per cent of the Sh17.8 trillion budget to service the public debt.

And Tanzania’s economy, whose growth rate has for a long time now been revolving around seven per cent, is set to grow at a 7.2 per cent this year, according to the recent World Bank report.

This projection, Prof Ngowi cautioned, might not be realised unless the government finds alternative sources of money to finance the budget. “We are not collecting enough domestically,” he said, adding: “If we are to achieve the projected economic growth, we should broaden the tax base through, among others, formalising informal sectors, withdrawal of unnecessary tax exemptions and adoption of property tax.”

He also called upon financial institutions to narrow the interest gap between borrowing rate and deposit rate, saying rates for borrowing were too high, sometimes going above 20 per cent, compared to deposit rates.

But Prof Semboja Haji, an economist at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), was optimistic that the government would service the national debt without a major negative impact on its economic growth plans. He said borrowing was, in fact, important for the growth of the economy. “Borrowing does not necessarily translate to economic disaster; it depends on how the borrowed resources are put to use,” he told The Citizen. He argued that by borrowing more, the country would increases its savings for “increased investment”, and this would “fuel economic growth”. “It should give higher returns than the interest paid,” said Prof Haji.

Yet while the economists are not on the same page as to whether or not increasing the national debt was a good idea, they are at least reading from the same book. The two sides have come to a similar conclusion: the government must tread this national debt path with caution.

“It would be wise for the government to borrow for large development projects that provide long term benefits,” said Prof Haji.

“However, it should not borrow extremely from domestic markets to service the debt as this might result in inflationary pressures that destabilise the economy.”

He also warned that a huge national debt poses a serious threat to the private sector as government borrowing increases the demand for credit in the economy, generally driving up the cost of borrowing in the process.

“High borrowing costs make it more expensive to finance investment in equipment, stock and other capital goods in the private sector. This harms the ability of the private sector to create wealth and jobs.” But Prof Haji is still of the opinion that there is nothing wrong with the government’s decision to spend more on servicing its debt. “Donors will view the President as firm and trustworthy, hence providing more room for borrowing,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Prof Samuel Wangwe, an economist with the Research on Poverty Alleviation (Repoa), who noted that the government had to service its debts to assure the donor community it was a reliable partner.

However, he also warned against increased borrowing for recurrent expenditure saying it would slow down economic growth. Recurrent expenditure refers to payments made by governments or organisations for all purposes except capital costs. They include expenses such as wages and salaries made to employees.

“Borrowing for infrastructure projects that have a long gestation period is justified, but if a debt is incurred more for current expenditures it causes a decline in the economy.

According to Prof Wangwe, there “is no way the country can avoid borrowing given that (its) domestic revenue alone cannot finance the budget”. “The important issue here is to wisely use the borrowed money for the growth of the economy,” said Prof Wangwe.

Bank of Tanzania governor Prof Benno Ndulu has also allayed fears that government borrowing would have a negative impact on the economic.