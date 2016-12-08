Solar project to benefit refugees

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. At least 250,000 displaced Congolese and Burundians living in three refugee camps in Western Tanzania expect to benefit from a largest solar-powered water treatment project.



According to a press statement, Water Mission and Poul Due Jensen Foundation (the Grundfos Foundation) are partnering to deliver safe and clean water to refugees coordinated by the Tanzanian Government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



The project aims at improving health and living standards in Western Tanzania. It will be the world’s largest solar-powered pumping project ever given its size and scope.

The Poul Due Jensen Foundation, which is the Denmark-based global leader in pump technology, has committed $5.3 million for three years to provide solar-powered, safe water treatment systems.

“This work will be implemented in collaboration with the Government of Tanzania and the UNHCR and will result in significant improvement in the reliability of water quality and supply, while significantly reducing operating expenses,” reads part of the press statement.

The goal is to provide increased and sustainable access to safe drinking water in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s standards for refugees at Nyarugusu, Nduta, and Mtendeli refugee camps. The project will incorporate Grundfos’ renewable pumping technologies that will operate nearly 100 per cent of time from solar power. Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organisation, will lead the engineering component of the project in collaboration with the UNHCR and work directly with other partners to achieve the goal and parameters of the agreement.