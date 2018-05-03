Solution for two cargo ships held at Dar port to be found

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nation media.com

Dodoma. Solution to two cargo ships held at the Dar es Salaam Port over tax disputes may be found very soon, the government has said.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, May3, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the matter would be solved in the afternoon, today.

The two ships are carrying edible oil.

He was responding to a question by Arusha Member of Parliament Godbless Lema who sought to know the measures the government was taking to sort out the dispute.

"We, in this Parliament, had approved a charge of 10 per cent revenue to on all imported edible oil for the purpose of protecting local industries,” the Premier said.