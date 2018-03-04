Sunday, March 4, 2018

Some areas in Dar to miss electricity the whole Sunday noon

 

A statement issued on Sunday, March 4, by the company’s public relations office says the company intended to maintain power transmission line 11kV U9 and NOTDIC 2 to clear technical faults identified in the lines.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) said some clients in the city will remain without electricity from 8am to 4pm as it was planning to carry major maintenance in two power transmission lines.

“Tanesco would like to apologize to clients in these areas who will remain without electricity for the whole day time today. Efforts are underway to ensure accessibility of power in various places resumes to normal,” says part of the company statement.

Tanesco pleads with members of the public to communicate with the company in case of anything in their respective areas.

