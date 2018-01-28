Sunday, January 28, 2018

Songwe residents urged to capitalise on good infrastructure, minerals to make money

 

In Summary

The call was made by the Regional Commissioner Chiku Galawa during the opening of a one-day training which involved traders and government officials organized by the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC).

By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTz ssimbeye@mwananchi.co.tz

Mbozi.  Traders in Songwe region have been urged to think big in doing business instead of concentrating on small retail outlets that will never lift them economically.

“Our region is located at the border and we have a very nice transport infrastructure which can be a stimulant to various economic activities,” she said.
Ms Galawa mentioned other resources found in the region as minerals like gold, coal, gemstones and wild animals which she said, can help to increase employment opportunities.
“The government will continue to improve infrastructure and business environment through modernizing transport and communication and improved security,” she said.
The TNBC executive director, Mr Raymond Mbilinyi said the presence of the Songwe Regional Business Council was another opportunity for the private sector to collaborate with the government to open up new investment opportunities.
“I expect members from the private and public sectors to work together in improving the business environment and attract more investors from within and outside the region,” Mr Mbilinyi said.
The chairman of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in Songwe, Mr Charles Chenza said the formation of the regional business council will help to reduce business challenges including markets for coffee and maize.
Representatives from private sector said lack of reliable electricity was the major challenge for doing business in Songwe region.

