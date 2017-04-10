Monday, April 10, 2017

South Europe leaders to seek stronger EU after Brexit shock

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will gather with other leaders of southern EU nations to back greater EU integration after Brexit.PHOTO|AFP 

In Summary

  • Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the leaders of France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta will gather at El Pardo palace outside Madrid.
  • The meeting will be a chance to "launch a message of unity and commitment to the project of European integration at a decisive moment in our history," the office of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a statement.
Advertisement

Madrid, Spain | AFP |.Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain began the process of leaving the bloc.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the leaders of France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta will gather at El Pardo palace outside Madrid.

The meeting will be a chance to "launch a message of unity and commitment to the project of European integration at a decisive moment in our history," the office of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a statement.

"Europe must continue to work to address the issues of greatest concern to its citizens and strengthen its project of integration," the statement continued.

Also on Monday's summit agenda is the issue of immigration, of particular interest to southern EU states which are on the frontline of the problem.

The leaders will also discuss economic, social and defence policies.

The meeting of the leaders will be the third by the group following gatherings in Athens in September and Lisbon in January.

Southern European leaders have sought at past meetings to forge a common front on growing challenges, from the refugee crisis to Brexit, and to counter the influence of nations in northern Europe within the bloc.

The date of the Madrid meeting was announced on March 29, the day that Britain formally began the two-year process of quitting the EU.

The Syria crisis will also be discussed in Madrid, a French diplomatic source said.

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

They are after me, claims CCM MP Bashe

Nzega MP Hussein Bashe claimed Monday that he had been warned that he was among 11 MPs being

5  hours ago

Queries abound on spate of abductions, disappearances

A recent streak of unexplained incidents of kidnap, deaths, mysterious disappearances of people

  • News
    Govt asks for extradition of former senior banker  
  • News
    11 Tanzanians take up plum jobs at EAC  
  • News
    Govt moves to save Ruaha  
  • News
    Scores homeless after downpour  