Friday, December 16, 2016

South Sudan opposition leader ‘under house arrest’ in Pretoria

South African authorities have confined the former First Vice-President and leader of the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar, to a residence outside Pretoria in order to prevent him from leaving the country again. 

Machar arrived in South Africa on November 21 without Pretoria’s knowledge after fleeing Juba claiming President Salva Kiir wanted to assassinate him.

According to Reuters Machar was being held “basically under house arrest” near Pretoria with his movements restricted and his phone calls monitored and controlled. (African News Agency)


