South Sudan peace talks resume in Addis Ababa

By Joseph Oduha @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Juba. The South Sudan warring factions Monday commenced a new round of peace talks in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as the threat of sanctions looms.

The Inter-governmental Authority on Development (Igad) led revitalisation forum is expected to deliver the lasting solution to the on-going conflicts.

About 14 factions are in attendance, according to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC).

The new round will focus on governance and elections in the young nation, after the attainment of peace and stability, Igad said in a notice seen by the media.

The South Sudan parities signed a cessation of hostilities deal last year, but broke it just like the 2015 agreement.

The international community, including the main South Sudan donors known as the ‘Troika’ and the African Union, have recently warned of punitive measures against the parties obstructing peace.

The US has already announced a unilateral arms ban on South Sudan, accusing its leaders of spending heavily on war than on peace and development.

The current phase of the South Sudan war has claimed more than 100,000 lives, according to the International Crisis Group.

Over 2 million South Sudanese have become refugees in neighbouring countries and another 1.9 million others remain internally displaced, according to the UN.

The war has also caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises after the Rwanda 1994 genocide, the UN added.