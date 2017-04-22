By By Valentine Offoro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Speaker, PM pay glowing tributes to fallen lawmaker

Dodoma. Somber mood engulfed Parliament premises here as National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday led House members and guests to bid farewell to Chadema’s Special Seats MP Elly Macha.

Government officials, legislators and guests gathered at the august House grounds for a service led by Assistant Bishop Samuel Muhina of ELCT-Dodoma to celebrate the life of the late Dr Macha before her body was transported to Kirua Vunjo, Moshi Rural District for burial today.

Dignitaries from both sides of the political divide paid a glowing tribute to Dr Macha recounting her great contribution within and outside Parliament in defending the rights of people with disabilities and the public in general.

Premier Majaliwa eulogised Dr Macha as an ardent contributor on issues affecting people with disabilities and on frequent occasion has advised the government on matters of education and improving of areas used by people with disability.

“Personally, as a government leader, the late Dr Macha has delivered useful contributions and ideas in Parliament and voiced her advice on educational matters and improvement of areas used by people with disabilities,” he explained.

For his part, Speaker Ndugai also paid glowing tributes to the fallen Macha and her achievements which were not hampered by her disability. He said until her death, Dr Macha was the vice president of the World Blind Union (WBU).

“Her death is a major blow to the nation and the world at large. She was a leader not only in Tanzania but globally. She leaves behind a legacy both locally and globally,” he explained.

He revealed that before her death, he received a text message from Dr Macha informing him that her condition was deteriorating prompting Speaker Ndugai to start arrangements of transferring her to India.

“I was in constant communication with her. We were waiting for her condition to improve so we could fly her to India for further treatment under Bunge arrangements. She has left a gap not only in her political party, Chadema, but also in Parliament,” he related.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, expressed heartfelt appreciations to the government and the National Assembly for the support extended to Dr Macha from her admission to hospital until her death.

He argued that the love and unity demonstrated following the tragedy should not end immediately after burial but continued. “This friendship shown should not end tomorrow (today) after the burial of Dr Macha. Let’s look at this death as a lesson,” he said.

He said further that Dr Macha was instrumental in fostering positive change and rights for people with disabilities.

Reading the deceased biography Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban – Chadema) said Dr Macha was born on June 18, 1962 at Kirua Vunjo Village, Moshi Rural District in Kilimanjaro Region and went on to have an illustrious career in public service and academic.

Dr Macha, who became visually impaired at the age of five months due to measles, died on March 31 while undergoing treatment at the New Cross Hospital in Wolvehampton, United Kingdom (UK).