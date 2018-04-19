Speaker Ndugai speaks about Tundu Lissu’s medical bills

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, said on Thursday, April 19, 2018 that for a Member of Parliament (MP) to receive treatment outside the country on Bunge’s costs, he/she is supposed to have three permits.

The permits, said Mr Ndugai, are to come from the Parliament, the Muhimbili National Hospital and from President John Magufuli.

He was responding to a question by Arusha Urban MP (Chadema), Godbless Lema, who wanted to know why the medical bills of his Singida East counterpart (Chadema) Tundu Lissu, had not been settled by Parliament.

"One day, I will make public a list of MPs being treated outside the country. They must have such permits. The president has already made it clear that he will not allow unnecessary foreign trips,” he said.

According to Mr Ndugai, Mr Lissu was taken to Nairobi for treatment through a procedure that did not have Bunge’s blessings.