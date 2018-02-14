Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Speaker Ndugai to return soon

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai  

In Summary

  • This comes at a time when Mr Ndugai’s sickness is making headlines in some social media platforms, with some quarters demanding to know what is troubling the health of the head of one of the key organs of the state.
Advertisement
By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai is receiving medical attention in India and will return ‘soon’, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai has said.

This comes at a time when Mr Ndugai’s sickness is making headlines in some social media platforms, with some quarters demanding to know what is troubling the health of the head of one of the key organs of the state.

But Mr Kigaika – who was appointed to the position of the Clerk of the National Assembly by President John Magufuli in October last year – told The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi, earlier today (Wednesday), that Mr Ndugai’s health condition was improving and that he would be back ‘soon’.

“We have already informed the public that he is in India for medical checkup and his condition is improving,” he said.

He said the actual time for his return will be decided by his doctors, insisting however that he will be back soon.

This is the second time that Mr Ndugai has travelled to India for medical checkup in a span of one year.

He was also in Indian during the entire four months when the Parliament was debating the 2017/18 budget in Dodoma between April and July.


advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Govt to launch major programme to boost agriculture

The government is determined to launch the second phase of the Agriculture Development Programme

3  hours ago

Lowered yields T-Bonds oversubscribed

 The lowered yields two years Treasury bond floated on Wednesday, February 14, by the Bank of

  • News
    University ‘student’ among people held for Sh33 million tusks  
  • News
    Tanzania’s Premier launches new maternal ward at Amana Hospital  
  • News
    Initiative to support 3.5 million farmers launched  