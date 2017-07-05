Speaker forms team to investigate diamond subsector

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has formed a nine man team to review how Tanzania benefits from the diamond subsector.

Mr Ndugai said the team will look at ownership, mining and regulation of the diamond subsector.

The team will also review various reports of the team, which were formed by the government with regard to the diamond subsector.

Mr Ndugai revealed that the team will be chaired by Mr Mussa Azan Zungu. Other members of the team are Ms Dr Emaculate Semisi (Chadema), Shari Josepha Raymond (CCM), Alan Kiula, Rashid Abdallah (CUF), Restituta Mbogo, Ahmed Ngwali (CUF), Richard Ndasa (CCM) and Emanuel Mwakasaka (CCM).

The team will be assisted by a secretariat team, which will be appointed by Clerk of the National Assembly Mr Thomas Kashilillah.

Mr Ndugai added that the team will conduct the investigation in 30 days upon its formation.

“Members of the team will be contacted by the National Assembly Clerk to be notified, when they will commence their responsibilities,” he told the Parliament.