Thursday, July 27, 2017

Speaker nods to decision to expel 8 CUF legislators

The National Assembly Speaker’s statement

The National Assembly Speaker’s statement acknowledges receipt of the embattled CUF chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba’s letter, and agrees with the decision taken 

In Summary

The opposition party is split into two main factions - one supporting the embattled party chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and the other the party’s secretary-general Seif Sharif Hamad. Prof Lipumba is also backed by the Registrar of Political Parties as the legitimate national chairman even after he resigned and then returned.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai yesterday upheld the controversial expelling of eight CUF Special Seats MPs.

CUF has been embroiled in internal power strife for over a year between two major factions, one led by the embattled party chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, and the other by secretary-general Seif Sharif Hamad.

On Monday, Prof Lipumba led faction, which enjoys backing from the Registrar of Political Parties, axed eight MPs supporting Mr Hamad from the party for allegedly contravening the party’s constitution and informed the Speaker about the decision.

On Tuesday, the Speaker acknowledged receipt of Prof Lipumba’s letter and said he was weighing on the issue. Yesterday, he announced his verdict. “The Speaker would like to inform Tanzanians that he has ascertained himself that the MPs have been axed in accordance with the party’s regulations and, therefore, they no longer qualify to be MPs.”

According to the statement, the Speaker has declared the eight seats vacant and has already communicated his decision to the chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to proceed with filling the seats as required.

The affected MPs are Severina Mwijage, Saumu Heri Sakala, Salma Mwassa, Riziki Shahali  Mngwali, Raisa Mussa, Miza Haji, Hadija Salum Al-Qassmy and Halima Ali Mohamed. Efforts to reach Mr Hamad’s camp or the MPs could not bear fruit, but on Tuesday CUF deputy-secretary general (Zanzibar) Nassor Ahmed Mazrui told The Citizen by phone that they were to meet yesterday to ponder on Prof Lipumba’s move, which he said was illegal. 

“The legitimate council will determine the best way forward over the decision, which has been issued by these people. Some of them have already been sacked from the party,” he said. Former President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) John Seka told The Citizen that the sacked MPs could still fight for their seats if they went to court to file an injunction on the basis that procedures were not followed and ask for legal interpretation.

