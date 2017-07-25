Speaker weighs his options over sacked CUF MPs

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has confirmed to have received a letter from Civic United Front (CUF) outlining sacking of its eight special seats Members of Parliament.

The letter has been written by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba led faction. It tells the Speaker that the eight have been stripped of their membership due to misconduct and breach of the party constitution.

In a statement released to the media Mr Ndugai said CUF Prof Lipumba sent him a letter on Monday.

Mr Ndugai says in the statement issued Tuesday that he was weighing the issue before making his decision known.

The eight MPs accused of, among other things, breaking section 83 (4) and (5) of partys’ constitution.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of Political parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, indicated that he has not received such a letter.

He said once he receives it he will make his decision known p0ublicly.

“We usually provide official public communication whenever we want to make something public. In this case, I cannot say anything for now until the documents are received and reviewed,” he said.