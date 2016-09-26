Special course for RCs in the offing

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. In a bid to facilitate effective public service delivery, the government plans to organise a series of refresher courses for its officials.

Regional commissioners, and district commissioners and executive directors among those expected to attend the courses.

This was revealed by deputy minister in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Suleiman Jaffo during the ongoing Association of Local Government Authorities (Alat) annual general meeting here over the weekend.

Mr Jaffo said the government has already received complaints from wananchi that some officials, including local leaders, have been contradicting one another in the cause of carrying out their duties.

He said that the situation was mainly due the fact that most of the officials were not familiar with what is expected from them in the contect of the offices they hold.

Mr Jaffo said the government was committed to address such challenges. He added that he was optimistic the courses to be offered later in the year or early next year would be a lasting solution to the problem.

He further noted that the training would also enable mayors, regional and district commissioners to work as a team.

He said that the government would set aside enough funds for similar courses for all councillors in a bid to curb unnecessary wrangles within the municipalities.

Earlier, Alat members attending the general meeting accused some executive directors of violating laid down regulations when carrying out their duties.