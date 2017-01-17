By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Specialists at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in collaboration with experts from Apollo Hospital in Bangalore, India have performed rare heart surgeries on six patients, four men and two women suffering from coronary artery diseases.The operations were done during a fie-day camp that ran between January 12 1nd 17.

Addressing a press conference, on Tuesday JIKCI cardiovascular surgeon Dr Bashiri Nyangasa noted that the government through the heart institute continues to cut costs of sending patients abroad for treatment for heart complications.