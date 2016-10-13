Spine ops at MOI to save Sh2.5bn annually

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Specialists at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) in collaboration with Paediatric Orthopaedic and Spine surgeons from Children’s Orthopaedics Education for Developing Nations (COEDN) in US, for the first time last Wednesday performed a rare spine surgery to a young girl, 13, from Dar es Salam whose spine was twisted sideways, a condition known medically as scoliosis.

The procedure is medically known as posterior spinal fusion with instrumentation which involves the implantation of artificial devices called titanium transpedicular screws and rods tightened at the upper and lower part of the spine to help the patient to control his or her movements.

Speaking to The Citizen, the MOI executive director, Dr Othman Kiloloma, yesterday noted that the operation will enable the government to save money that is ordinarily spent on sending patients with scoliosis complications to hospitals in India and other parts of the world.

“This is the first time MOI is performing such a rare spine surgery. Vivian (name of the patient) was diagnosed with this abnormal condition in which her spine bent sideways medically known as scoliosis hence necessitating a surgical procedure,” he said.

He added: “The government has hitherto been spending a lot of money for sending patients diagnosed with the condition for treatment abroad.”

The government will now save at least Sh2.5 billion annually that it would have spent sending patients abroad.

According to data availed by MOI, the government spends up to Sh2.6 billion to send patients with scoliosis complications abroad for treatment every year. This is an average of Sh130 million per person and the government has been referring to foreign hospitals at least 20 patients annually.

At MOI, the same procedure costs only Sh4.3 million which is much cheaper and arguably affordable to a good number of Tanzanians. He called on people with the abnormal condition to visit the institute.

“On behalf of MOI, I would like to assure people that spine surgical procedure is now available at our institute. A patient will need to pay not more than Sh4 million for treatment. The government will no longer send patients with scoliosis to foreign hospitals,” he said.

At the same time, a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at MOI, Dr Bryson Mcharo, explained that scoliosis is a problem with the spine, causing it to bend sideways and twist. “Scoliosis can happen in either the upper back, lower back, or very rarely, in the neck (cervical area). At least 80 per cent of scoliosis cases are idiopathic, meaning that we don’t know why it happens,” he said.

Dr Mcharo added that idiopathic scoliosis is usually noticed at the beginning of puberty. People with scoliosis often have uneven shoulders or hips.

“They often have a shoulder blade which sticks out. Changes are especially noticeable when one is bending over. Most scoliosis is noticeable during sporting activities,” he said.

He said a patient would need to come back after every six months to undergo a minor surgery in order to adjust the screws and enable him to grow healthy.

He encourages persons with the condition to participate in physical activities just like other individuals. However, he notes, caution must be taken to ensure one doesn’t sustain internal injuries whose consequences could be fatal.

“During the surgery, we insert the transpedicular screws and rods to the upper and lower part of the scoliotic spine. The screws are made of titanium which is highly resistant to corrosion and fatigue, and is MRI compatible. The screws are threaded and the head is mobile—they swivel helping to defray vertebral stress,” he noted.

Doctors suggest surgery when the curve is around 50 degrees. The purpose of this surgery is to stop the progression of the curve and to stabilise that part of the spine.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Itika Mwankenja of Yombo in Temeke District, said her daughter Vivian was diagnosed with the abnormal condition when she was 11 years old.

“She was very okay to begin with, then started developing the condition at 11 in December 2014. According to the findings here at MOI, she was diagnosed with scoliosis, which necessitated a surgical procedure. She underwent the surgery last Wednesday and she is now recovering very fast,” she said.