‘Defensive’ Simba warned

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bruised Simba must refrain from playing defensively if they are to put their Mainland Premier League campaign back on track, says the club’s former head coach, Trot Moloto.

The South African tactician, who witnessed Saturday’s clash between Simba and Azam FC at the national Stadium, has also exhorted the Msimbazi Reds strikers to be more clinical in front of goal.

Simba, who lost 1-0 to Azam, now sit second in the league standing with 45 points, one adrift of league leaders Young Africans, and Moloto says the team’s main undoing has been poor finishing.

“Simba can create about five or six open scoring chances per match, but their main problem is the execution of those chances, as those who witnessed Saturday’s match (against Azam) can attest,” he said.

Moloto is in the country with Africa Champions League title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns for a five-day tour.

Tomorrow, Mamelodi will go head to head with Simba at the National Stadium in what promises to be an exciting friendly match before taking on Yanga on Friday at the same venue.

In Saturday’s match, Simba relied on one striker for goals, an approach that cost them dearly, according to Moloto.

In the first half, the Msimbazi Reds, who needed a win to remain unruffled at the summit of the league, rarely called Azam goalkeeper into action.

They appeared to know little that football means goals. A few minutes after the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions went one up, Simba head coach Joseph Omog, sensing then danger of losing the game, made three changes.

The Cameroonian brought in strikers Laudit Mavugo, Shiza Kichuya and Ibrahim Ajibu to replace Janvier Bukungu, Juma Luizio and Jamal Mnyate.

The move, however, did not pay dividends as the Chamazi team’s defence remained firm until the final whistle.

After a wobbly start to the game, Omog’s men took the game to the ice cream makers in the last 15 minutes, which saw Azam goalkeeper Aishi Manula make tremendous saves to cool the ice cream makers’ nerves.

“Simba strikers have to be perfect when they are in front of the opponent’s goal. On Saturday, my former team won the battle in the midfield but had trouble in breaking down their opponents’ defence,” said Moloto.