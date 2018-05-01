‘Games could have 7 joint Korean teams’

Seoul. Seven South Korean sports associations are considering forming joint teams with North Korea for this year’s Asian Games in Indonesia, an official told AFP yesterday - but reports said football will not be joining them.

At their groundbreaking summit on Friday, the latest step in a rapidly moving diplomatic sequence, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s president Moon Jae-in agreed to show solidarity by “jointly participating in games.”(AFP)

international sports events such as the 2018 Asian Games”.

The phrasing left open whether it was a reference to unified teams, or marching together at opening ceremonies, as they have done at several past Olympics, including this year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang in the South.

But a spokeswoman for the South’s national Olympic committee told AFP that the country’s governing bodies for “basketball, judo, canoe, gymnastics, table tennis, rowing and soft tennis have expressed interest”.