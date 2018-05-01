‘Games could have 7 joint Korean teams’

Seoul. Seven South Korean sports associations are considering forming joint teams with North Korea for this year’s Asian Games in Indonesia, an official told AFP yesterday - but reports said football will not be joining them.
At their groundbreaking summit on Friday, the latest step in a rapidly moving diplomatic sequence, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s president Moon Jae-in agreed to show solidarity by “jointly participating in games.”(AFP)
international sports events such as the 2018 Asian Games”.
The phrasing left open whether it was a reference to unified teams, or marching together at opening ceremonies, as they have done at several past Olympics, including this year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang in the South.
But a spokeswoman for the South’s national Olympic committee told AFP that the country’s governing bodies for “basketball, judo, canoe, gymnastics, table tennis, rowing and soft tennis have expressed interest”.
No details had been discussed yet, she added.