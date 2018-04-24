Key recent Real Madrid v B. Munich showdowns

Berlin. Bayern Munich host Real Madrid tomorrow in the Champions League, semi-final, first leg at the Allianz Arena.

This is the 25th time the clubs have met in European competition and the seventh occasion in the semi-finals.

AFP looks at the three most recent meetings between the European powerhouses:

2017 Champions League quarter-finals

Real won 6-3 on aggregate

First leg: Bayern 1 (Vidal 25) Real 2 (Ronaldo 47,77)

Second leg: Real 4 (Ronaldo 76, 105, 110, Asensio 112) Bayern 2 (Lewandowski 53-pen, Ramos 78-og) - after extra time

Bayern ultimately paid for failing to take their first-leg chances despite a gritty performance in the second leg.

The Germans’ star striker Robert Lewandowski was injured for the first leg in Munich, but Bayern still took an early lead through Arturo Vidal.

However, the Chile midfielder squandered a golden opportunity by failing to convert a penalty at the end of the first half.

After their let off, Real turned up the pressure after the break.

Ronaldo equalised early in the second half and, after Bayern’s Javi Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card, secured victory with his second goal 13 minutes from time.

In the return in Madrid, a penalty by fit-again Lewandowski put Bayern ahead after 53 minutes to give the Germans a lifeline.

Ronaldo restored Madrid’s aggregate lead in the 76th minute, but two minutes later a Sergio Ramos own-goal made it 2-1 to Bayern. The game went into extra time, which Bayern had to play with ten men after Vidal’s 84th-minute dismissal.

Real punished the Germans as Ronaldo scored twice more to complete his hat-trick then Marco Asensio grabbed the hosts’ fourth.

2014 Champions League semi-finals

Real won 5-0 on aggregate

First leg: Real 1 (Benzema 19) Bayern 0

Second leg: Bayern 0 Real 4 (Ramos 16, 20, Ronaldo 34, 90)

Bayern Munich’s hopes of winning the Champions League in Pep Guardiola’s first season as coach were brutally crushed by the club’s heaviest home defeat in Europe.

Karim Benzema gave Real a slender first-leg lead with a goal in Madrid, before the Spaniards floored Bayern in the return.

Munich’s Allianz Arena was stunned into silence as Real raced into a 3-0 lead after just 34 minutes in Munich.

Bayern’s defence had no answer as Sergio Ramos, twice, and Ronaldo scored first-half goals before the latter grabbed Real’s fourth in the 90th minute.

Real went on to win the European Cup for the tenth time in the club’s history in the Lisbon final.

2012 Champions League semi-finals

Bayern won 3-1 on penalties, 3-3 on aggregate

First leg: Bayern 2 (Ribery 17, Gomez 90) Real 1 (Ozil 53)

Second leg: Real 2 (Ronaldo 6-pen, 14) Bayern 1 (Robben 27-pen) - after extra-time

Bayern held their nerve by winning a penalty shoot-out 3-1 in Madrid after each team won 2-1 in their respective home legs.

David Alaba, Mario Gomez and Bastian Schweinsteiger converted their spot-kicks for Bayern, while Ronaldo, Kaka and Sergio Ramos all missed theirs for Real.

Only Xabi Alonso -– who later moved to Bayern -– was successful for Jose Mourinho’s Madrid.

Bayern had won the first leg in Munich 2-1 thanks to Gomez’s 90th-minute winner after Mesut Ozil’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Franck Ribery’s early goal.

Back in Spain, all three goals came in a frantic opening half an hour.

Ronaldo put Real 2-0 up with two goals inside 14 minutes, including a penalty, before Arjen Robben responded with a spot-kick on 27 minutes.

With no further goals, extra time and the dramatic shoot-out followed.

However, Bayern later suffered their own spot-kick heartache, losing on penalties to Chelsea when they hosted the final.

Meanwhile, Arjen Robben says Bayern Munich can ill afford to show Real Madrid any fear if they want to avoid a second-straight Champions League exit against the Spaniards.

Bayern host Real at Munich’s Allianz Arena in Wednesday’s blockbuster semi-final, first leg, in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in each leg of the 2017 quarters, after Bayern had failed to capitalise on their chances at home, as Real won 6-3 on aggregate.

“Last year we did not do well in the home game and played with a bit of fear,” said Robben. “That should not happen on Wednesday.

“We’ll be ready. They can also be vulnerable and we can go into the game with our heads high.”