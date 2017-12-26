Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Laizer fails to shine as Giniki tops 10km race

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, Arts

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Juliana Shonza (right) shakes hands with 10km-Karatu Sports race winner Emmanuel Giniki as she hands over to him a cash prize. Looking on is Tanzania Olympic Committee Assistant Secretary-General Suleiman Jabir. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Famous cyclist in the country Richard Laizer has failed to shine in the 16th edition of Karatu Sports festival after finishing in the fourth at the weekend.

The festival is organised by Filbert Bayi Foundation (FBF) in collaboration with Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC). It is sponsored by Olympic Solidarity (OS) with the aim of promoting the skills of young athletes.

Laizer, who normally trains abroad, had dominated festivals for many years before he was outshined by other cyclists in the 60-kilometre race in Karatu on Sunday.

The event saw Hamisi Hussein finishing in the first position after clocking 1.43.15.19 and was followed by Denis Julius, who recorded 1:43:15.66 and Andrew Avarist in the third position with 1:43:37.14. But Laizer clocked 1:43:40.12 in the thrilling and excited race.

In women, Habiba Mathiasi of Arusha finished in the first position after clocking 1:13:35.08 to win a gold medal in the 30-kilometre race.

The race saw Victoria Karoli also from Arusha finishing second with 1:19:08.15 and Sofia Adison in the third position with 1:24:8.65.

In athletics’ five-kilometre race for women, Failuna Abdi won the first position after clocking 17:14:49 and was followed by Magdalena Shauri in the second position after clocking 17:35:37 and Maycelina Mbua in the third position with 18:04:88.

In men’s 10-kilometre race, Emmanuel Giniki won the first position beating other famous runners in the tough and exciting event. Giniki, who is also a member of the national team, clocked 30:38:61 and was followed by another Tanzania top runner, Fabian Joseph, who recorded 31:53:61 and Sylvester Naali in the third position with 32:04:25.

Tanzania’s top runner Alphonce Felix was scheduled to feature in the race, but due to unavoidable circumstances he had to travel to Singida Region for that.

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Juliana Shonza awarded the winners prizes. Besides athletics and cycling, the festival involves football, volleyball, choir and traditional drums.

