By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Young Africans Sports Club and National soccer team head coach Boniface Mkwasa has been appointed the club’s secretary general.

Young Africans Vice Chairman Clement Sanga introduced Mkwasa on Tuesday. Baraka Deusdedit had been acting in the position. Sanga said Baraka resumes his previous position as the team’s financial director.