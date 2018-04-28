Ngorongoro Marathon winner to run in Sweden

By By Yohana Challe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Fast-rising athlete Pascal Mombo, who finished third in the recently held Ngorongoro half marathon, has won a sponsorship to run in Sweden.

He and two other local athletes will travel to the Nordic country on May 13 to take part in a half marathon (21 kilometres) race at the Swedish city of Gotenburg slated for May 19.

Revealing this here yesterday, Sylvester Kwiyega, the coordinator of ‘Run for the Future Project’, said the trio will be sponsored by Swedish firms, one of which he identified as CLK AB.

“We have seen a great potential for them and that is why we sought for their sponsorship to improve their track performance,” he told The Citizen.

Mombo emerged third in the Ngorongoro half marathon race held in Karatu last Saturday. He clocked 1:06:05. The race was won by a Kenyan Joseph Mbatha.

According to Kwiyega, the other runners who will join Mombo are Ginawe Mekaba and Athuman Churri. The two emerged 22nd and 34th in the Ngorongoro race.

The annual competition in Gotenburg is one of the world famous and has attracted competitors from Tanzania in the past including Simon Naali who competed in 1989 and 1990.