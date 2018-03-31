‘No one better than me’ as Jardim aims to halt PSG

Paris. Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim insists he is a match for any manager in the game as his side attempt to deny Paris Saint-Germain a fifth successive French League Cup title in today’s final.

Monaco were thrashed 4-1 in last year’s final by PSG, although the principality club avenged that defeat as they pipped their rivals to the Ligue 1 crown to end a 17-year wait.

This season Jardim has overseen an impressive rebuilding project at Monaco, guiding the club on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league despite an injury to top striker Radamel Falcao.

“Status, recognition, titles, salary have changed, but not my way of being. I’m still the same man I was,” Jardim, who left Sporting Lisbon to take charge of Monaco in June 2014, told AFP. (AFP)

“The club gives me a good salary and working conditions. Some bigger clubs exist but for the moment, at 43 years old, I’m happy here.

“The salary and product of your work aren’t everything. I turned down a very big offer from China this summer because I’m still ambitious and aiming for the highest European level.”

“Everyone has his methods, his qualities, but I never think someone is better than me,” Jardim added. “I don’t feel inferior to anyone.”

The Portuguese has had to cope with the departures of key attacking duo Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva, and Jardim deserves considerable credit for the emergence of compatriot Rony Lopes.

The Portugal winger spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Lille but has developed into a central figure since returning to Monaco, scoring in each of the club’s last five matches.

Lopes, who started his career at Manchester City, said “revenge” is not the driving force going into Saturday’s showdown against PSG in Bordeaux.