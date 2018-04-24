Singida keep Caf Cup push alive

By By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz imakongoro@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Singida United overcame a 1-0 first half deficit to beat JKT Ruvu 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final of the Azam Sports Federation Cup yesterday.

Striker Tafadzwa Kutinyu struck twice to give Singida United the victory they needed to set up a final clash against Mtibwa Sugar at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

The Zimbabwean forward, who was like a thorn in the flesh for JKT Ruvu defenders, equalised for his team in the 53rd minute.

JKT had gone one up in the 38th minute through Hassan Matelema for a 1-0 half time lead.

Kutinyu came into the picture seven minutes into extra time to kill off whatever hopes the army team had of reaching the final.

The thrilling and end-to-end clash stretched into extra time after the normal 90 minutes ended in a one-all draw.

Singida United fans, led by Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba, gave their team the support they need to sail through at the Namfua venue.

The Singida boys will now face Mtibwa Sugar on May 2 in the final of the tournament also known as FA Cup at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha.

The winner of will secure a ticket to represent the country in Africa Confederation Cup next year.

But Mtibwa are still serving a three-year ban the Confederation of African Football (Caf) imposed on the Morogoro team a few years ago.

Meanwhile, . Mainland giants Simba and Young Africans have camped in Morogoro ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at the National Stadium.

Simba have been in Morogoro since last weekend, shaping up for the anxiously awaited showdown.

Team manager Richard Robert said yesterday that there were no injuries to worry about at camp.

Yanga arrived in Morogoro yesterday from Mbeya, where they dropped two vital points in their 1-1 draw with Mbeya City on Sunday.

This means the Jangwani Street giants need nothing short of three points in Sunday’s clash to remain in contention for the title.

On Sunday, Yanga fans were left puzzled when their team failed to narrow gap on leaders Simba.

Simba, gunning for their title league title in five years, would have one hand on the trophy if they down their traditional foes in the derby.

Yanga, the only local team still biding for success in the African football, will be unfortunate not to have on board striker Donald Ngoma.