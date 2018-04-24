TFF salutes Heroes, U16 after wins in Caf, Cecafa

By By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has showered praise on Ngorongoro Heroes after booking a place in the second round of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ngorongoro Heroes, the Under-20 national soccer team, beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 6-5 on penalties on Sunday to set up a second round clash against Mali.

“On behalf of TFF, l wish to extend hearty congratulations to coach Ammy Ninje and his players for their victory against DR Congo,” the national soccer governing body’s president, Wallace Karia, said yesterday.

He also congratulated the Under-16 national team for cruising into the semi-finals of the Cecafa youth Challenge Cup with a 6-0 win over Sudan in Bujumbura, Burundi on Sunday.

Karia said he was happy with the way the two teams played during their respective games.

“To the soccer fans, l urge them to continue rallying behind the young players for more goals to be recorded,” said Karia.

Coach Ninje had similar views, adding: “I am happy with the way the players fought until the end of the game. It is an important win for us.”

“Our game against Mali will be even tougher because they are the best youth teams in Africa.

“We are going to prepare well and we will be looking forward to win.”

The first and second leg matches between Ngorongoro and DR Congo had ended in barren draws.

The Heroes will face their Malian counterparts in the second round, first leg clash of the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on May 13 at the National Stadium.

The two outfits will lock horns again a week later in Bamako in the return leg match.

If the eliminate Mali, the Tanzania youth team will qualify to the third and final round slated for July.

The other youth outfits that have qualified to the second round include Ghana and Rwanda.

Ghana, who drew a bye in the first round, will, take on Algeria in the second round next month.

The winner will set up a date with Gambia or Benin in the third and final round.

Seven teams are expected to join hosts Niger for the final championship.

The Satellite will be hoping to make a return to the U-20 Afcon after failing to qualify for the last edition in 2017.

At their last appearance in Senegal in 2015, the side finished third behind winners Nigeria and the hosts.

The 2019 tournament will serve as qualifiers for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup later next year.

Neque eum expland ipsandam aut audia conecep erupta quias et, et ut ut volupti consequo molorerum nihite nonsed quis voluptas volorem audamusant as eosani vel inus, officiur a aceatibus dempores sum alias plicienducia venecer chicidusdaes volupta tquibus dolorit iatur, unt dolor adiam nulpa ditem et laut volore poratusamus endebis inum rectio magnisit eum quosaes nulpa prorum is qui aceaturibus am, volut eos aut everumquis at faccullendel ium que est, te volore optas aut ut ab iument.

Nobis aut inciur? Ende moluptibus.

Optatquis a qui que ipsam fugias etus dus dolore volorio. Dic te por mos quossequi volumquia quia ipienihilit iligend endam, conse poreriatem fugiate ssinullia aciissuntion pliquod iassum utatiscia vitiis simus aut ad molut ut ea voluptatur sima dem aut il idusant officim eos alique si dit fugit, quos del imporiam, unt autatque consequi sequam alicimin nobis atium velectat estibus ut verent a qui blabore icatendam, quiae doluptate et exerum et harum voluptates exceatio. Ut est, cus eumet volorpo ritatia dolora volor simi, et eum quature ndebit quuntio restisciet poribuscia quiam faccabo rerument liscium, venis dellore riandis perum etur, sed mossundendis aborem ius, alit esti ommolo inim de volut dolo corerum lignimu sdanis ea iumquia siniet fuga. Tur, et volupti orruptae re, unt hitat et veliqui quissitam et lantur, comnis explita tiatiorpore cus aut quiatin velicid que nobis dolupta tiisque voluptat que dolum veribus magnistio. Et et endere ad eruptus estiund ellitib usaperia debit endi cust repudit, velias ma denihil exerspidus doles ea is molorro dolo voluptur, nonsed esto tem que de prera plia con nonsend elluptas et iusae simpos dolupta tescide bisqui doloreratur alibustist, illisqui distotatia parionsedita ducium velluptiam aliquatur? Quis qui to volupta quia inci ium ex et que cus doluptat aut volectu rersper iaspere laccusa mendeli quaspic imilicim adit omnimint audi aut aceaque poremod maximpor aperior eperovit oditae cuptam arumqui tem quia paruptas evellorem assitiis expero beari ipsae volorep uditius prature vellaccum re, corem quibus.