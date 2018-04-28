TZ plots Zimbabwe ambush in Women’s T20 Challenge

By By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Senior national women’s cricket team will play Zimbabwe in the opening match of the Zimbabwe Women’s T20 Challenge in Harare tomorrow.

Four teams are participating in the event, which aims at raising the standard of the women’s cricket in Africa.

Namibia, Uganda and hosts Zimbabwe are the other sides that take part in the event, which has been slated to end on Thursday, next week.

The opening match has been slated to take place at the field A of the Old Hararians venue and three other matches will also take place sat the venue later in the day.

The day’s second match will pit Namibia against Uganda at the field B of the venue and the third match which will see the former face Zimbabwe, will be held at the field A. Uganda ladies will then lock horns with Tanzania in the day’s last match at the field A of the venue.

All of the participating sides will have a rest on Monday and the next day will see Namibia play Tanzania in the first match at the field A in the morning.

In the next two matches, the hosts will lock horns with Uganda and Tanzania at the fields B and A respectively.

Uganda will confront Namibia in the last match of the day at the field B. Wednesday’s first match will see Zimbabwe on Uganda at the field A in the morning, to be followed by the match between Tanzania and Namibia.