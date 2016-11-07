Monday, November 7, 2016

‘Wanyama lucky to avoid red’

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kenyan midfielder Victor

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (left) vies with Arsenal’s French striker Olivier Giroud during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London yesterday. The match ended 1-1. PHOTO | AFP 

London. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama had been “very lucky” to avoid a red card during Sunday’s 1-1 draw between the teams.

“A few fouls, the elbow on Walcott for example. We have to cope with that. The referee makes the decisions.”

Kevin Wimmer’s 42nd-minute own goal put Arsenal ahead at a chilly Emirates Stadium, but Harry Kane’s penalty early in the second half earned Spurs a share of the spoils.

Kane’s penalty was awarded after Mousa Dembele’s run into the box was halted by Laurent Koscielny and Wenger felt the decision was “harsh”.

“From where I sit, it looked harsh,” said the Frenchman, whose side squandered a chance to supplant Chelsea at the league summit.

“It didn’t look a deliberate foul or that he was dangerous to score. Even speaking to some referees, you can give it or not give it. As Arsenal manager, I wouldn’t have given it!”

Despite his frustration over the penalty, Wenger accepted the result was “fair” and his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino agreed.

“It’s difficult to say one team deserved it more than the other,” said Pochettino, whose side remain three points below Arsenal in fifth place with the last unbeaten record in the division.

“A draw is maybe the fair result. It’s been a very difficult game for us, but 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League, we need to be very pleased.” (AFP)

