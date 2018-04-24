Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Wenger’s departure leaves one less star in the sky:Dein

 

London. Arsene Wenger’s decision to leave Arsenal after over two decades in charge is like a “star has dropped out of the sky” claimed the man who appointed him to the job David Dein.

Dein, who stepped down as club vice-chairman in 2007, told Sky Sports yesterday that Wenger’s legacy would not just be confined to the historic club, but to world football as well.

“He will undoubtedly go down in history as the greatest Arsenal manager ever,” said Dein.

“His style of football, the way he has conducted himself, his honesty, integrity, the way he handles players, the way he is concerned with youth development -- what he has done for the club is immeasurable.(AFP)

