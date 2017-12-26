Yanga SC concerned with Chirwa absence

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans are in the dark over the arrival date of one of their key players as the team intensifies preparations ahead of the kickoff of the second round of the Vodacom Premier League.

Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa, who shone during the first round of premiership season, is still missing from the camp and his whereabouts is a cause for concern for the Jangwani Street outfit.

The Vodacom Premier League is expected to resume on Friday with all 16 teams already fine-tuning in their respective home bases.

Yanga, who are gunning for the fourth consecutive league win, will square up against Mbao FC of Mwanza at the Kirumba Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Yanga secretary general Charles Boniface Mkwasa disclosed that the club has no information on why he has yet to report.

According to Mkwasa, the energetic striker was allowed to attend the funeral of his mother’s younger sister a few weeks ago, but since then, he has never been in contact with the club.

“Since then we lost contact with him. Probably he is communicating with other people, but I do not have any information about his whereabouts and when he will link up with teammates,” he said.

“He should be at the camp now, but we don’t know why he is not around. Yes, we allowed him to go for the funeral, but I think he has overstayed wherever he is.

“I have not managed to speak with him, but we will continue to wait for his arrival.”

The club’s player’s registration committee chairman, Hussein Nyika told this paper that Chirwa should have been at the camp with teammates, but had to remain in Zambia where he will attend the funeral of George Lwandamina’s son Mofya Lwandamina, who will be buried tomorrow.

Nyika dismissed reports that Chirwa has boycotted because of unpaid registration package as well as salaries.