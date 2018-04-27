10 teams search for Russia’s World Cup ticket

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Ten teams have qualified for the Castle Lager Africa five aside football tournament scheduled to be held at the Leaders Club on tomorrow.

Speaking yesterday, Castle Lager brand manager, Pamela Kikuli named the teams as Green Palm, Kunduchi, Mrina, BMM, Together,Nyasa (Be Pub), Secreat Pub, Big Up, Makuti Fc (Friends Pub) and G5 Bar.

Kikuli said that the winner of the tournament will qualify for Castle Lager Africa finals to be held in Zambia whereby the winner will win tickets to watch the World Cup finals to be held in Russia in June.

She said that the all teams are required to arrive at the Leaders club early in the morning and the tournament will start from 10am. The tournament would be colored by Malaika band under famous musician, Christian Bella.

“We also call on football lovers in the country to attend the event which is held for the first time in history, it is free of charge, this is the opportunity for our clients to meet and discuss while cheering their teams,” said Kikuli.