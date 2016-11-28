15 teens qualify for Gymkhana training camp

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Fifteen young players have qualified for the lawn tennis training camp planned to start on December 17 at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club courts.

The four-day training has been jointly sponsored by Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) and Kisima Water, according to the event’s coordinator, Rishi Somaiya.

He said the club’s experienced coaches and himself will conduct the training that is aimed at giving young players quality skills of playing tennis.

He said the camp also intends to raise funds for tennis equipment that will enable Tanzania run Tennis for Africa programme.

“It is my hope that the camp will be helpful for the youngsters. They will definitely learn valuable skills that will help further their career and later help the country,” Somaiya said.

“So far we have a lot of brilliant young players who will certainly make the grades and become professionals. We are proud that we have also played a significant role in the production of these talented players. We are looking forward to a bright tennis future.”

He said preparations for the camp were in place and all equipment including racquets and tennis balls were already brought at the venue.

The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club’s youth tennis coach, Salum Mvita, lauded Somaiya for the initiative which he said has come at the right time.

“Somaiya did what others hadn’t done before. I believe the idea to have a special training camp will help us groom the youth to a desired level,” said Mvita.

Additionally, the former national team player Elias Peter called other tennis stakeholders to support Somaiya and other tennis development projects country wide.