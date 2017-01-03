Excitement as Dar swimmers steal show at Dubai tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) swimmers made their presence felt at the just concluded Hamilton Aquatics long course Swimming Championship in Dubai, winning four medals.

Marin De Villard, one of the best swimmers in the country at the moment, won gold medal in the boys’ 50m backstroke after clocking 36.75secs to beat other 11 swimmers.

He also won silver medal in 100m backstroke in 1.21.53 milliseconds before bagging bronze medal in 100m in freestyle after clocking 1.10.43 milliseconds.

In 50m freestyle, the fast-rising swimmer finished fourth after registering 31.83 seconds. He also clocked 2.36.26 milliseconds to finish fifth in 200m in freestyle.

DSC also won silver in the girls’ Under-13 200m butterfly through Celina Itatiro, who clocked 3.28.57.

Chichi Zengeni, another DSC member in the championship, finished fifth in the girls’ 100m backstroke after recording 1.33.90.

She also finished eighth in 50m backstroke in 40.96 seconds before finishing 12th in Individual Medley (IM)’s 200m after recording 3.23.49 milliseconds.

She also finished 14th and 17th in 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle respectively.

Chinwe Bruns, another Tanzanian swimmer at the championship, recorded her personal best in 50m butterfly after finishing 12th in 42.14 seconds, before finishing 13th in 50m freestyle.

Kayla Temba’s pursuit for medals in the Dubai championship went up in thin smoke after she finished 12th in the girls’ 50m butterfly.

DSC coach Kanisi Mabena praised the swimmers, saying they performed impressively at the Dubai championship.

Kanisi said he was very happy with the way his swimmers fared in the event that featured swimmers from various countries across the world.