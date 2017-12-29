Azam FC clash with Stand United as VPL resumes

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League (VPL) continue today as Azam FC host Stand United at the Azam Complex.

The match will start at 7pm and all teams have been boasting of bagging the three points at stake.

Azam FC information officer, Jaffer Idd said they will go all out to ensure that they take their points to 26 and top the log. Azam FC sit second with 23 points after playing 11 matches while Stand United trails at the bottom of the table with seven points.

Idd said most of the players are in high morale and harboured hope that they will take full advantage of their home ground.