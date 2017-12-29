Friday, December 29, 2017

Azam FC clash with Stand United as VPL resumes

Advertisement
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League (VPL) continue today as Azam FC host Stand United at the Azam Complex.

The match will start at 7pm and all teams have been boasting of bagging the three points at stake.

Azam FC information officer, Jaffer Idd said they will go all out to ensure that they take their points to 26 and top the log. Azam FC sit second with 23 points after playing 11 matches while Stand United trails at the bottom of the table with seven points.

Idd said most of the players are in high morale and harboured hope that they will take full advantage of their home ground.

“Only Mbaraka Yusuph has been ruled out because he is sick, the rest are in contention for a starting place” said Idd.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Ecologists irked by blocking of wildlife paths

Ecologists with the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) say they are worried by the blocking of

Majaliwa directs Tanesco to connect Ruangwa to power

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Ruangwa District Tanzania Electric

  • News
    After 20yrs, Kimei set to leave CRDB  
  • News
    Govt defies pressure over hunting blocks  
  • News
    Talk politics at your own peril, govt warns clerics  
  • News
    Public leaders have just a day to declare assets  