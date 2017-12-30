TSA open water swimming gala for youth in Feb 2018

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) technical committee has organised a special boys and girls swimmers scouting programme in February next year.

The event is special for swimmers aged from five to 16 years and will take place all over the country in open water, according to TSA Technical Director Amina Mfaume.

Mfaume said the programme aimed at increasing the number of Tanzanian swimmers in the country ahead of various international competitions. She said the programme would take place in open water such as a lake due to the shortage of qualified swimming pools in the country.

She noted that Tanzania had many talented swimmers, but due to various problems, they failed to feature in the game.

“There are children, who swim in rivers, lakes and in the ocean. Most of them know how to swim naturally. Our task is to scout and later develop their talents. It is a huge task as you need a lot of money to meet your target,” she said.

“It is the task of swimming stakeholders to support us. We have qualified coaches, who need to travel upcountry regions for training. We need support to make it a success,” said Mfaume. She explained that they would start training in Dar es Salaam before going to upcountry regions.

“This is an opportunity for young swimmers, who do not recognise their talents. So, we need support from parents and teachers in schools. We target swimmers aged from five to 16 years,” said Mfaume, who also owns Champion Rise Swimming Club.

Meanwhile, TSA Technical Committee will run a coaching course for coaches in February next year. Mfaume said the course would be special for people, who wanted to be recognised in the game all over the country.