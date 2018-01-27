Durant triple as Warriors tame Timberwolves in All -Star game

Oakland. Kevin Durant showed why he was LeBron James’ first pick for the NBA All-Star game on Thursday as the Golden State Warriors romped past the Minnesota Timberwolves for a comfortable victory. Durant, who was snapped up by James for next month’s All-Star extravaganza, bagged a 28-point triple-double as the Warriors cruised to a 126-113 win at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. Stephen Curry added 25 points and Klay Thompson also got 25 to give the Warriors the perfect preparation for Saturday’s meeting with the Eastern Conference pace-setters Boston.