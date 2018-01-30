Dar golfers psyched up for Nigeria Ladies Open

Dar es Salaam. With just a week left before this year’s IBB Ladies Open Championship tees off in Abuja, Nigeria, Tanzanian golfers are bubbling with confidence ahead of the tournament.

The 2017 Uganda Open champion Angel Eaton, Vicky Elias, Hawa Wanyenche and Sophia Mathias are among top female golfers who will represent the country in the tournament.

The golfers, who are members of Lugalo Golf Club, have been fine-tuning in the city since last month for the three-day championship, which gets underway on February 8.

Angel, who is the national ladies golf team, said yesterday that she and the rest of the team were in high spirits, looking forward to win top honours at what promises to be a tough tournament.

“I am in great shape. I know that I will be up against top golfers from around the continent, but I am ready for the challenge,” Angel said.

“TPDF Lugalo is doing a commendable job by supporting us, but still, support from other stakeholders is urgently needed too,” said Eaton, the top current top seeded player.

She said the club helped her claim the Uganda Open twice in 2016 and 2017, hence the training she is undergoing is part of the campaigns to enable the recognition of the club in foreign courses.

Vicky Elias, another key member of the army club, had similar views, adding that she was heading for a brilliant season that would see her winning many trophies for her and the club.

“I promise a good show in Nigeria, I won’t let down my club on that,” she said.

Tanzanian golfers have been invited by the Nigeria championship organisers following their stellar performance in the Uganda Ladies Open Championship last year.

Lugalo Club chairman, Michael Luwongo said he was optimistic the young ladies will do Tanzanians proud at the Nigeria tournament.

Luwongo appealed to institutions and individuals for sponsorship, saying they were still striving to raise funds for the team’s participation in the event.

He said they have already approached a number of sports stakeholders for sponsorship but none of them has so far positively responded.