Gritty Stars too good for Congo’s Leopards

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Stadium was awash with national flag colours when the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, beat DR Congo’s Leopards 2-0 in a friendly match yesterday.

It was a Shiza Kichuya and Mbwana Samatta show as the duo scored a goal apiece to silence Leopards at the 60,000-seater venue.

The victory came as a relief for Tanzanian soccer fans, who were left puzzled when Taifa Stars succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Algeria in Algiers last week.

Stars, needing a win to restore their dented pride, worked hard to break down DR Congo’s deep defense before two goals in 12 minutes in the second half.

Samatta shot soccer fans at the ultra-modern stadium into wild celebrations in the 74th minute when he beat goalkeeper Ley Matampi with a superb header off a Kichuya cross.

In the 86th minute, Kichuya made it 2-0 for the hosts with a sizzling left-footer from the edge of the penalty box after a one-two with Samatta.

A minute later, Kichuya, one the players Taifa Stars and Mainland giants Simba bank on for goals, was replaced by Rashid Mandawa.

The national team’s assistant coach, Hemed Morocco, showered praise on the Stars after the victory.

“We work hard every day and so this isn’t an accident,” the elated Morocco said of the convincing win.

“Now we need to keep it up and I am sure this team has a lot more to offer,” he added.

Team captain Samata had similar views, adding: “We played a great game and got a great win. We knew how difficult it would be.”

After a first half in which Stars dominated possession without posing a major threat in attack, they emerged from the break with greater creativity and incision.

Line- ups:

Taifa Stars: Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Abdi Banda, Kelvin Yondani, Himid Mao, Mohamed Issa, Erasto Nyoni, Mbwana Samatta, Saimon Msuva, Shiza Kichuya/ Rashid Mandawa (87th).

DR Congo: Rey Matampi, Issa Mpeko, Glody Ngoda, Yannick Bangala, Wilfred Moke, Aaron Tshibola, Chancel Mbemba, Mubele Ndombe, Needkens Kebano, Bennick Afobe, Yannick Bolasie