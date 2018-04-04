All eyes on Tiger Woods as Masters Cup looms

Augusta. Tiger Woods excited fans and rivals alike by practicing Monday at the Masters, the 14-time major champion totally healthy at Augusta National for the first time in five years.

Woods, and the potential for his first major victory since the 2008 US Open and first Masters win since 2005, was the talk of the course, even with a dozen other stars on peak form ahead of tomorrow’s start of the year’s first major championship.

“When Tiger walked onto the range there was an anticipation and excitement from the crowd to watch him compete again,” said Britain’s Justin Rose, last year’s Masters runner-up and the 2013 US Open champion.

Woods hasn’t won a title since 2013 but after failed comebacks and four back surgeries, the last a spinal fusion, he’s a contender again at age 42.

“I got a second chance on life,” Woods said on his website. “I am a walking miracle.”

Woods shared second at the PGA Valspar Championship and fifth at Bay Hill in his Masters tuneups.

“This year is going to be different,” Woods said. “This year I’m healthy. I can play and I can compete.”

Former world number one Woods, now ranked 103, practiced with Fred Couples and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas as fans flocked to watch every shot for a hint of the magic that brought him Masters titles in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

“When it comes to Tiger and the Tigermania that comes with it, that everyone wants to see him win and play the way he did before,” said Australian Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner.

“Everyone’s kind of champing at the bit for him to get here and see how he’s moving and everything.”

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson will also compete in the event.(AFP)